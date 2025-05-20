In the U.K., Police Are Being Trained to Find Abortion-Related Evidence in Women’s Phones

Here in the U.S., despite Roe v. Wade being decided in 1973, advocates have still tracked well over 2,000 criminal cases involving pregnancy loss and abortion in the decades since. These cases have been on the rise since the Supreme Court overturned Roe with the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling: In the first year post-Dobbs, alone, Pregnancy Justice tracked more than 200 people arrested over pregnancy-related criminal charges—the most cases in a single year period since the organization began tracking this data. People in the U.S. have faced charges like gross abuse of a corpse, child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter for pregnancy loss, or “improper” disposal of miscarriage remains—proving, as one legal expert previously told Jezebel, that “you don’t need an abortion ban to criminalize pregnancy.”

Sadly, this isn’t isolated to the U.S. As of this week, police in the U.K. have received chillingly detailed guidance on how to search women’s phones, homes, and menstrual tracking apps to build criminal cases against them after they’ve experienced pregnancy loss. The guidance, obtained and reviewed by the Observer, comes from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and advises U.K. police on best practices for carrying out a “child death investigation”—including by searching for “drugs that can terminate pregnancy” in cases involving stillbirths.

The guidance also instructs police on seizing women’s phones and digital devices so that investigators can “establish a woman’s knowledge and intention in relation to the pregnancy,” by reviewing her internet searches, reading text messages to friends and families, and also reviewing fertility trackers.

Experts speaking to both the Observer and Cosmopolitan UK warned that criminal charges related to pregnancy and abortion have been on the rise in the U.K. in recent years, even as abortion under most circumstances is legal there. Still, an 1861 law that threatens people who have abortions with life in prison remains on the books, and in the last two years alone, at least six women have been forced to appear in court facing criminal charges under the 19th-century law, per Cosmopolitan UK. This has prompted a wave of U.K. women’s rights organizations to call for its repeal.