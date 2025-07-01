In Texas, You’re More Likely to Bleed to Death During a Miscarriage 

Miscarriages are a common pregnancy outcome, occurring in up to 30% of pregnancies, and are considered easily treatable—that is, if you live in a state that doesn’t have an abortion ban.

But if you live in Texas, nearly any pregnancy complication could put your life at risk. ProPublica has previously reported how the state’s abortion ban has caused sepsis infections and maternal mortality rates to drastically increase. Now, the outlet has found that, since August 2022 (when the state’s current total abortion ban went into effect), the number of blood transfusions in the ER during a first-trimester miscarriage increased by 54%.

If a pregnant person is experiencing a miscarriage, doctors sometimes perform a procedure known as a D&C, or a dilation and curettage, to remove tissue from inside the uterus. If that tissue isn’t quickly removed, it can lead to prolonged and heavy bleeding, as well as sepsis, or other deadly infections or complications. But Texas’ abortion ban has made this a riskier procedure for doctors—since it’s a procedure used in abortions—making miscarriage an increasingly dangerous outcome for pregnant people. ProPublica writes: