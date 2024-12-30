Our Favorite Beefs of 2024
If you think your 2024 was deranged, rest assured, you are not alone! 2024, like 2023 and 2022, was a banner year for conflict of all proportions. From chart-topping rap battles and coordinated internet smear campaigns to the shock shooting of a health insurance CEO and geriatric politicians going toe-to-toe to take each other out, this year was beef galore, to put it lightly. Some of it was juicy, some of it was insufferable, and some of it made me lose faith in humanity. But together, all of it brought us here, to the end of the year, and to Jezebel’s Favorite Beefs of 2024™. Or, rather, the beefs that had us seated… I, personally, am a pacifist and wish we could all just get along!!!
Nevertheless, it was an election year (was Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump not, in some ways, the biggest beef of all???), so the gloves were destined to come off, and things were bound to get very ugly. Here is a little recap of just how ugly it all got…
Kendrick vs. Drake
Look, there are brilliant minds who have been chasing the, err, rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake for the last decade, and can give you a lot more insight into what went down with them this year than my little blurb could ever hope to. But, in essence, in March, Kendrick seemed to fire the first shot with a feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “Like That,” asserting that he and Drake are not even in the same league as rappers. Drake responded with his own diss track (“Family Matters”); J. Cole briefly joined the fray, then immediately dipped, likely sensing how nuclear Kendrick was about to get; and, come May, Kendrick dropped not one but three tracks (“euphoria,” “meet the grahams,” and “Not Like Us”) in the span of a week—one of which became a song of the summer (“Not Like Us”).
Each of these tracks came at Drake with a bevy of things most people do not want to be accused of, like having a gambling addiction, fathering a bunch of secret kids, relying on Ozempic and BBLs, and, ah, yes, pedophilia! As Kendrick raps about Drake on “Not Like Us,” “To any bitch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.” Nice! Drake responded by putting out a sad little track in which he mumbles on a lifeless beat, “This Epstein angle was the shit I expected,” which is something that innocent people famously say. In November, just when most people had long memory-holed Drake’s public humiliation, he reminded us of it with a lawsuit alleging Kendrick’s label inflated the massive amount of streams that his diss tracks received. Claiming your opponent cheated is also something winners famously do!
Nancy Pelosi vs. Joe Biden
Biden’s debate performance on June 27 is widely credited with ending his presidential aspirations. But I’d argue this line of thinking gives a man credit for a woman’s work—let’s not erase the whisper campaign heard ‘round the world, all reportedly spearheaded by Nancy Pelosi, to oust Biden from a race he had no chance of winning.
Pelosi, who’s maintained a years-long, close relationship with Biden, said of her decision to take him down, “You have to be willing to throw a punch. For the children,” and has since demurred on whether they’ve repaired their relationship. In October, she said she hadn’t spoken to him since the summer. As for Biden’s perspective, I’ll let his recent call for a ban on congressional stock trading—famously a favorite pastime of Pelosi’s—speak for itself.
Luigi Mangione (allegedly) vs. the health insurance industry
the gunman wrote “deny”, “defend”, “depose” on the bullet shells? is this fucking real life? pic.twitter.com/nHmXULlE6x