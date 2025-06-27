So, This Is What an Aneurysm Feels Like

Every time I have to listen to Trump or Vance or any anti-abortion GOP lawmaker talk about women’s healthcare, I feel my brain cells evaporating and my boiling blood pooling into the newly cell-less crevices. From wanting to hold funerals for fetal remains to ignoring rising maternal mortality rates to amplifying junk science in their crusade against abortion pills, the GOP loves to use the rocks in their skulls to make the country more dangerous and more deadly for women. But Rep. Kat Cammack’s (R-Fla.) witless interview on Fox News might be what finally pushes my brain over the edge and into my grave.

Earlier this week, Cammack spoke to The Wall Street Journal and revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy when she was five weeks pregnant in 2024. But when she went to the hospital, the doctors hesitated to give her the care she needed due to Florida‘s then-newly implemented six-week abortion ban. (While she doesn’t serve in the Florida legislature and didn’t vote on the state’s ban, she advocates for anti-abortion policies and chairs the House Pro-Life caucus.) But, according to her, the delay wasn’t the ban’s fault—it was the left’s. “It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” she told WSJ.

On Thursday, she went on Fox News to double down on this batshit narrative: “It dawned on me as I was sitting there with my husband, this is what women are experiencing because of the fearmongering around women’s healthcare, and it has to stop,” Cammack said. “The left absolutely played a role in making sure that doctors and women were scared to seek out the help that they needed.”