"We need to get the politics out of women's healthcare," said Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), whose party is the one that made women's healthcare political in the fucking first place.

By Lauren Tousignant  |  June 27, 2025 | 3:02pm
Photo: Screenshot AbortionPolitics
So, This Is What an Aneurysm Feels Like

Every time I have to listen to Trump or Vance or any anti-abortion GOP lawmaker talk about women’s healthcare, I feel my brain cells evaporating and my boiling blood pooling into the newly cell-less crevices. From wanting to hold funerals for fetal remains to ignoring rising maternal mortality rates to amplifying junk science in their crusade against abortion pills, the GOP loves to use the rocks in their skulls to make the country more dangerous and more deadly for women. But Rep. Kat Cammack’s (R-Fla.) witless interview on Fox News might be what finally pushes my brain over the edge and into my grave.

Earlier this week, Cammack spoke to The Wall Street Journal and revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy when she was five weeks pregnant in 2024. But when she went to the hospital, the doctors hesitated to give her the care she needed due to Florida‘s then-newly implemented six-week abortion ban. (While she doesn’t serve in the Florida legislature and didn’t vote on the state’s ban, she advocates for anti-abortion policies and chairs the House Pro-Life caucus.) But, according to her, the delay wasn’t the ban’s fault—it was the left’s. “It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” she told WSJ.

On Thursday, she went on Fox News to double down on this batshit narrative: “It dawned on me as I was sitting there with my husband, this is what women are experiencing because of the fearmongering around women’s healthcare, and it has to stop,” Cammack said. “The left absolutely played a role in making sure that doctors and women were scared to seek out the help that they needed.”

Florida’s six-week ban is vague, confusing, and threatens doctors with up to five years in jail and up to a $5,000 fine. Cammack says medical staff weren’t sure if they could give her a shot of methotrexate to end the ectopic pregnancy because the left—not law—”fearmongered” them into believing they could be prosecuted.

“So I think this is a wake-up call, my story should really bring forward the national conversation that’s long overdue about the lack of maternal healthcare,” she continued. Which—yes. But the lack of maternal healthcare is a direct result of your party’s fucking policies, you anti-abortion imbecile. I’d bet $5 million that she couldn’t define a reproductive healthcare desert or explain the exact circumstances under which at least five women in Texas and Georgia died because of those states’ abortion bans.

Cammack’s also alleging she got death threats and her office had to be evacuated after the WSJ story came out. After his inauguration in January, Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion criminals, some of whom violently attacked clinics and patients. So I guess it’s a good thing it wasn’t them she pissed off.

“And really, I think it’s important that we highlight that doctors aren’t to blame, women aren’t to blame, we need to get the politics out of women’s healthcare,” she concluded.

There are not enough swears and screams in the universe.

